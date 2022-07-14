“In the Name of Heaven” with Andrew Garfield gets a release date on Star+

Star+ revealed this Wednesday (13) the premiere date of the miniseries “In the Name of Heaven”. Starring Emmy Nominee Andrew Garfield (Tammy Faye’s Eyes) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (fresh), the production has seven episodes and arrives in the streaming platform catalog on August 10.

Directed by Oscar Winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk: The Voice of Equality), the production is inspired by the eponymous bestseller by Jon Krakauer and revolves around the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and their young daughter in a quaint suburb of Salt Lake Walley, Utah, in 1984.

While Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) delves into the events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he begins to uncover the hidden truths about the origins of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the violent consequences of dogmatic, uncompromising faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, discovers will lead him to question his own faith.

Complete the cast of the series Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat. Watch the trailer:

“In the Name of Heaven” is created by Oscar winner Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also in the executive production of the series are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culpby Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costiganfrom Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. “In the Name of Heaven” is a production of FX Productions.

