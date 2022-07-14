Instagram announces exclusive feed photos and Reels for subscribers – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

After announcing in January that paid subscription trials were being carried out on the platform, targeting content creators and their followers, Instagram announced this Thursday (14) that new features have been implemented to the function. New releases include feed photos and exclusive Reels, as well as simultaneous DM conversations.

Instagram (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

Initially rolled out to a small group of creators in the US, the Instagram subscription tool has expanded to more accounts over the past few months.

The functionality, released in January by Adam Mosseri, head of the platform, allowed followers, through a monthly subscription, priced by the influencer himself, to have access to stories and exclusive live broadcasts from their favorite content creators.

Today, however, in a new publication, Mosseri announced more features to the tool.

Now, in addition to stories and lives, the creator will also be able to post photos from the feed and exclusive Reels for their subscribers. In addition, payers who want to make sure they haven’t missed any of this content can access a tab on the creator’s profile, where exclusive posts will be grouped.

📣 Subscriptions Update 📣 Subscriptions are a great way for creators to have a predictable income & for fans to get exclusive content from creators that they love. This update includes:

– Subscriber Chats

– Subscriber Reels

– Subscriber Posts

– Subscriber Home pic.twitter.com/5PzDTcwn8d — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 14, 2022

Another novelty announced by Mosseri is the possibility for content creators to be able to create a chat in Direct Messages with capacity for up to 30 subscribers. In this way, messages, announcements and interactions can be done simultaneously by the influencer and this selected community.

Subscriptions are being tested in Brazil

Despite the fact that Instagram has not officially commented on the matter, in June, the paid subscriptions feature of the social network could already be observed by Brazilian users in restricted accounts of the platform. At the time, photographer Paulo Barba posted on his Twitter that he had detected the subscription option on the account of influencer Jason Silva.

The modality, which remains visible on these and other profiles of the platform, in addition to exclusive content, also grants a special seal, located next to the user’s name whenever he comments on publications or sends a direct message to the influencer.

In Brazil, when visiting some profiles that already have the tool available, I found subscriptions for R$ 10.90 / month and R$ 27.90 / month. It is worth remembering, however, that in the US, subscriptions can range from US$ 0.99 to US$ 99.99.

With information: Adam Mosseri