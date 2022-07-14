Instagram launches Onlyfans-style subscription service

Instagram launched on Thursday (14) the long-awaited subscription feature that offers exclusive access to photos and videos from content creators. The head of the network, Adam Mosseri, made the official announcement on his profile in which he highlights the arrival of the novelty after feedback from the creators participating in the initial phase of testing.

The feature will allow the production of posts visible only to subscribers, as in Onlyfans and Twitter. Until then, it was only possible to hide content from people through Stories, but these did not give the option to profit from the format. With the change, traditional feed posts and Reels can be dedicated only to those willing to pay.

There will be a new specific tab in the creators’ profiles with exclusive content for subscribers. This area will only be released to those who pay the subscription price, which will guarantee the viewing of additional photos and videos. While the feature is reminiscent of the aforementioned adult site, content must still follow community guidelines, so don’t expect to share nudity, drugs, or violence without getting punished.

The value of each subscription will be defined by the creator and can vary between US$ 0.99 and US$ 99.00 (about R$ 5.40 to R$ 540 in direct conversion). As the resource has not yet officially arrived in Brazil, it is not possible to know what the values ​​​​will be practiced here.

Advantages of signing

Subscribers will get a purple badge next to their name to indicate support for an influencer. This badge will help identify you in comments and lives, so the creator can give different attention to their sponsors.

Another advantage is the possibility of opening group chats with up to 30 subscribers simultaneously. Conversations take place in the Insta inbox and will work like the traditional messages exchanged by Direct. This will bring creators and their funders closer together, in addition to giving a touch of exclusivity to those who pay.

The purple seal shows that the live is only for subscribers and helps to highlight sponsors in the posts (Image: Reproduction/Instagram)

If before the resource was largely restricted to partner creators, now Mosseri promises to gradually increase to tens of thousands of people in the United States. It is likely that the novelty will first consolidate in the Land of Uncle Sam before being expanded to the rest of the world.

“This is just one step on a much longer path to providing creators everywhere with a whole range of tools to make a living online,” explained the social network leader. It is not clear when the other regions will be covered, but expectations for Brazil are positive, after all it is one of the main markets of the Meta.

Instagram in the fight for attention

With an increasing focus on videos, which would justify testing with full-screen visuals, the Instagram app is scrambling to stay relevant in the face of the threat of rival TikTok. The subscription service can be a great attraction, as it would generate extra income for the creator without the incidence of discounts until 2023, as promised by Meta.

On the other hand, it forces the creation of exclusive content on the platform, something that Insta has lost in parts and is now struggling to maintain. Many creators repurpose TikTok content on Kwai, Twitter and Instagram — the network ensures that unique videos and photos perform better than ripped ones.

It remains to be seen whether the model will win the favor of the creators and, especially, the public. So far, the subscription models implemented by other services like Twitter, Telegram and Snapchat have yet to take off as expected.