Instagram presents instability this Thursday | Technology

Users around the world are struggling to access Instagram this Thursday (14). According to reports from some users, the app is closing by itself, preventing browsing.

The website Downdetector, which gathers reports of instability, points out that in Brazil the problem started at 5:20 pm (Brasilia time). At around 5:40 pm, the page indicated more than 6,200 complaints about the social network. At 18:00, complaints began to fall.

By 5:50 pm, the US version of the site had identified over 23,000 Instagram crash notifications. There, complaints also began to fall after 6 pm.

Sought by g1, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, said it is working to fix the problem.

“We know that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We are working to get things back to normal and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said.