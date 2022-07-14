Instagram Resource (NGL) May Increase Bullying; understand

if you use the Instagram and saw some recent stories, you’ve probably noticed a new trend among users: creating anonymous message boxes for your followers. It is the NGL platform, short for “Not Gonna Lie”, which was launched in November 2021 and has recently seen a surge in popularity. However, some people are warning about the increase in cases of bullying through this new feature.

Understand better how the NGL works and how it can influence the increase in bullying on the social network

The platform, which has been gaining prominence in recent days, reached 7.3 million downloads globally, according to Apptopia. Most of these downloads took place in the second half of June, taking the app to the top spot on Apple’s app store. The program itself is simple: after downloading, it generates a link for you to add to your story or Instagram profile, inviting your followers to send you anonymous messages.

Scraps appear in a box in the NGL app, which you can reply to and share in your story. The possibility that anonymous messages represent has always fascinated online users. “Will I get compliments? Will someone confess their love for me?” are some of the questions that lead users to enter the “joke”.

The use of these platforms can lead to serious actions by users

NGL is not the first platform with this idea to gain popularity. Curious Cat, YikYak, Yolo and LMK are some examples that start from the same premise. However, most of them face serious problems. Snap suspended Yolo and LMK after learning of a case involving a teenager who was bullied on platforms for months and committed suicide.

The ongoing legal action alleges that Yolo and LMK violated consumer protection laws and that these types of apps make bullying so easy they should be considered dangerous. As a result of the NGL’s success, comparable concerns are beginning to emerge. Although the site claims to use algorithms “to filter out hate speech and bullying”, users claim to have encountered inappropriate phrases and words.