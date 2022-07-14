Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake reaches 100C and consumes 420W in stress test

THE 13th generation Core processors from Intel should hit the market in mid-October and product information always leaks before the official launch. Now, new details about the top of the line 9-13900K appeared on the internet. According to information from the leaker HXL, in one of the stress tests, O Core i9-13900K reached 100°C temperature even with 360mm AIO coolerknown for delivering excellent cooling response.

Another point that drew attention in the data from this evaluation was energy consumption. Core i9-13900K peaked at 420W when running the test of the manufacturer’s own Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) stress. While the power consumption and temperatures don’t convey that much confidence, the CPU performance looks pretty good. In situations of multi-threadthere is about 40% improvement in transfer rate compared to Core i9-12900KF. Check out the graphs and statistics below:

In some scenarios, the multi-thread advantage extends to up to 50%. In terms of single-thread improvements, there is a gain of around 10%. The sharp increase in multi-thread performance is thanks to the eight additional E-cores that Raptor Lake has. In addition, general instruction-per-cycle (IPC) improvements may also account for this significant increase. Remembering that the Core i9-12900KF has 16 cores and 24 threads, while the high-end chip of the Raptor Lake series has 24 cores and 32 threads. So, are you excited for Intel’s 13th generation Core chips? Tell us in the comments below!

