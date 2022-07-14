Invasion of Maracanã could cause Flamengo to lose control of the field

You fans who invaded Maracanã last Wednesday could cause Flamengo to lose control of the field. The club will be reported to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). Who confirmed it was the attorney general, Ronaldo Piacente, who is still waiting for the arrival of the images and documents of the game to proceed with the process.

– Everything will be analyzed by the prosecution. We are waiting for the summary, the entire arbitration report, waiting for what will reach us and based on the information from the videos, the visual evidence, we will offer the complaint – he said.

The complaint will be based on article 213 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD), which cites disorders in its sports square, such as invasion of the place of the match. The penalty can reach up to BRL 100,000, and, depending on the severity, it can cause the loss of field command in up to ten matches, a possibility that was not ruled out by the attorney general.

– There is a possibility, yes. The article itself already defines the penalty of fine and, if it is understood by the Sports Court that there was a high severity, which is the case of the invasion, the court can apply the fine for loss of field command. There was also the flag at the beginning of the game and that cannot. This cannot and is in the regulation. All this will be part of the complaint – affirmed Ronaldo Piacente.

In the summary of the game between Flamengo and Atlético-MG, the referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio cited the delay in the start of the match by seven minutes because of the smoke from the flares. An empty beer can and a water bottle were also reported to be thrown, which did not hit anyone.

In addition to the aforementioned occurrences, there was also the stoning of the Atlético-MG bus, but this fact is not within the scope of the STJD, as the attorney general explained.

– This is with Public Security, Military Police, Public Ministry, JECRIM. It’s a matter for the government. Our question will always be involved inside the stadium. When did the invasion take place, which port was it? Were you already inside the Maracanã? Was it still on the sidewalk? This the court will consider. There have already been cases that clubs were punished for being in the vicinity of the stadium and there was a fence, so we understand that it was inside the stadium. But to draw conclusions, it is necessary to analyze the images, the reports, if there was a police report. From the stadium to the inside is our responsibility. At first, stoning the bus is not. This took place on the street, on a public road. We will analyze from the door into the stadium. That’s the question – he added.

Ronaldo Piacente revealed that he has 30 days to file the complaint, but did not give an exact deadline for when this will happen.

– When you have these repercussion cases, people want it faster, but it needs to be on the court’s normal agenda. On average we receive six summaries per week. So we don’t know. We have 30 days to file the report and it’s not just this case. There is, for example, what happened in the game between Santos and Corinthians, as well as others. To file a complaint, you have to analyze the precedent, go to trial. There’s a process,” he said.

It is worth noting that the punishments imposed by the STJD are not valid in Conmebol competitions. Therefore, if Flamengo is punished with the loss of field command, it must be fulfilled in national competitions, Brazilian Championship or Copa do Brasil.

ARTICLE 213 IN ITS ENTIRETY

Art. 213. Failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I — disorders in your sports venue;

II — invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event;

III — throwing objects in the field or place of the dispute of the

sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) to BRL 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand

real).

§ 1º When the disorder, invasion or launching of object is of

seriousness or cause damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating in the official competition.

§ 2 If the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is carried out

by the opposing entity’s supporters, both the host entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when proven that they also contributed to the fact.

§ 3 Proof of the identification and detention of the authors of the

disorder, invasion or launch of objects, with presentation to the competent police authority and registration of a report contemporary to the event, exempts the entity from responsibility, and other means of evidence sufficient to demonstrate the inexistence of responsibility are also admissible.