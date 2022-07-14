iPhone 13 Pro Max with R$ 2,099.01 off

Prime Day 2022 is known worldwide for bringing several offers in the most different categories of the Amazon website and app. This year, the Electronics selection has special offers on mobile devices from all brands, including Apple.

The highlight of this last day is the iPhone 13 Pro Max which is around 18% off according to Amazon (offer link) until the end of this article. The client saves BRL 2,099.01 on the purchase of the promotion. The smartphone is priced at R$9,399.99

Apple’s darling is already unlocked and has 4 colors available for users. In terms of memory capacity, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions are available.

When it comes to technical issues, the Apple smartphone has a Super Retina XDR screen measuring 6.7 inches. It comes equipped with the Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide lenses with HDR with a 6x optical zoom range.

The front camera has a 12 MP TrueDepth with night mode and 4K HDR Dolby Vision video recording. In addition to being compatible with 5G technology, the device has an A15 Bionic Chip and a 5-core GPU. It is also compatible with MagSafe accessories and Qi wireless chargers.

