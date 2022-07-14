iPhone 14 Pro Max may be lower and thinner than its predecessor

The iPhone 14 line is getting closer and closer to its official launch, and new images show projects with the possible dimensions of the iPhone 14 Pro Max model. According to the contents, it will have a slightly lower and wider build compared to the current model, as well as being thinner.

The project shows that the device should be 160.71 mm tall, against 160.8 mm for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In addition, the thickness of the device — without the camera module — would go up to 7.85 mm, instead of the 7.65 mm of the currently available model.

Some previous rumors pointed out that the iPhone 14 line could have a smaller difference in thickness between the back panel and the camera module, but this should not be the case. As the total thickness of the smartphone is shown at 12.02 mm, this means that the part destined for the lenses would be 4.17 mm.

The width of the device still appears as a doubt, as previous illustrations showed the cell phone with 77.58 mm. It’s 78.78mm in the latest images, slightly larger compared to the 78.1mm on the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max will have aspect ratio changes

Previous news has already shown that the camera module of the iPhone 14 Pro Max should be noticeably larger, due to the implementation of new sensors. Higher-end models are expected to come with 48 MP components to support 8K recording.

In the front section, the set for selfies and Face ID should also have some important changes. A more complex lens system is expected, as is support for autofocus and larger apertures — the positioning of these components should no longer be in a wide notch, but in a circle + pill shape cutout.

An official date for the launch of the iPhone 14 line has not yet been announced, but it is quite likely that it will appear during the month of September, considering Apple’s history. Until then, more details about the devices may be leaked.

