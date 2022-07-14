Is Brazil ready for Web 3.0?

Better known as the Third Wave of the InternetWeb 3.0 is built on three main pillars: decentralization — independence from banks, government agencies, demographic boundaries or company technologies; privacy — prevention of exposure of personal data; and virtualization — translated by the strengthening of digital worlds and the reproduction of realistic experiences in a virtual way.

This new era is being built with the help of innovative technologies, mainly blockchain, which allows the transit of data chains in a secure, anonymous and independent way. Additionally, the evolution of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies provided the vigorous emergence of the metaversevirtual and shared space that aims to replicate reality through digital devices.

For example, VR glasses will allow true immersion in three-dimensional worlds to watch sporting events as if we were in a stadium. Students will be able to do chemical experiments that would be dangerous if done in a real laboratory; consumers will test drive vehicles without going to the dealership. Amazing, isn’t it?

The question that emerges is whether Brazil is, in fact, ready to navigate this new world of possibilities.

The answer lies in the need to make progress on fundamental points. Above all, it is necessary there are public policies that allow the expansion of connectivity. The high tax burden levied on the Telecom sector, the misuse of sectoral funds, old antenna laws and the theft of communication cables are some of the factors that significantly delay the country’s digitization.

In that sense, there is no time to waste. More than optimizing the virtual experience, metaverses must move the world economy with great intensity. Companies from all industries are migrating to the digitized economy.

This will also impact working relationships. Legislations dealing with rights, crimes and other regulations need to be changed to embrace these new connected worlds as well.

After all, how to innovate with the arrival of Web 3.0?

As the innovation ecosystem works to make the metaverse and Web 3.0 a reality in the coming years, there are several challenges that need to be overcome. Among them, the understanding that public policies do not have the same speed as technology advances.

In addition, much more investment and training on the part of companies and the public sector will be required. There is no point in offering ultra speed if children and teachers do not have the minimum skills to extract their potential. According to the International Telecommunications Union, only 20% of the Brazilian population have basic information and communication technology skills. Is very little!

In this disruptive and incipient industry, it is still impossible to imagine what all the possible applications will be. What is known, however, is that it is absolutely dependent on excellent connectivity and that a robust technological infrastructure will be required, capable of providing all the computing power, storage and bandwidth to provide a proper experience.

In today’s economy, the advantages provided by 5G are on the way to becoming essential, as is the massification of broadband. Governments and the various sectors of the economy will need to unblock bottlenecks and invest heavily in research and training, since, in Web 3.0, Internet users will be increasingly responsible for their data and assets.

Brazil still I’ts not ready and runs the risk of, again, being late for the next technological wave. So, what is your opinion about the arrival of 5G in Brazil and Web 3.0?