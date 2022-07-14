Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns; president refuses the request | World

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that he would hand over his resignation request to the president, according to a statement released by his office.

President Sergio Mattarella, however, rejected Draghi’s resignation request. Mattarella asked Draghi to talk to Parliament about the political situation.

Political tensions in Italy have recently increased: the 5 Star Movement (M5E), which is part of the allied base, boycotted a vote on a motion of no confidence in the government. The government won the vote, but the boycott apparently left Draghi upset.

The prime minister said this week that his government could not continue without M5E support and ruled out leading a coalition with a different composition.

Giuseppe Conte, former head of government and current leader of M5E, announced on Wednesday night (13) that senators from his party would not attend the vote of confidence, which produced a government crisis by losing their majority. to rule.

Conte’s refusal is due to the fact that Draghi’s proposed ordinance, with measures to help families and businesses fight inflation, also contains a project to build a waste incinerator for Rome, which anti-systems strenuously oppose for consider it expensive, polluting, inefficient and outdated as a technology.