Jim Jordan deleted the tweet claiming the story about a 10-year-old girl forced to travel for abortion was ‘another lie’

US Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio appears to have deleted a Twitter post calling the case of a 10-year-old girl in his home state who traveled to Indiana for an abortion “another lie”.

On July 13, he apparently deleted the message following news that a suspect had been arrested and charged.

A day earlier, after the media and right-wing personalities doubted the veracity of the case or claimed it was false, Congressman Jordan wrote: “Another lie. Anyone surprised?”

This post was also shared by the Twitter account for Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee.

On July 13, he shared a link to coverage of the suspect’s arrest, adding that the suspect “must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gerson Fuentes, 27, reportedly confessed to raping the girl on at least two occasions, according to police in Columbus, Ohio.

Police were alerted to a Franklin County Children’s Service referral made by the girl’s mother on June 22, according to testimony during Fuentes’ indictment on July 13. reported by Columbus dispatch.

Two days later, the United States Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion care, overturning the half-century precedent set by Roe x Wade . Hours later, Ohio officials enacted a state law banning abortion at approximately six weeks of pregnancy, including in cases of rape or incest.

On June 30, the girl had an abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to the dispatch.

The case was first reported on July 1 by the Indianapolis star, who spoke with Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indiana. President Joe Biden also invoked the case in remarks at the White House before signing an executive order on abortion rights.

Right-wing personalities and media rushed to discredit the report and attacked Dr. Bernard.

On his Fox News program on July 12, Tucker Carlson stated that the case was “not true.” Fox News host Jesse Watters also raised these doubts in primetime segments on July 11.

Ohio Republican Attorney General Dave Yost — who filed the motion to dissolve the injunction that blocked the state’s anti-abortion law minutes after the Supreme Court’s decision — said on the program that there was “not the slightest indication that this had occurred there.” ”. He also told USA Today that the case is “most likely” a “fabrication”.

Wall Street JournalThe company’s editorial board — in an op-ed titled “An Abortion Story Too Good to Confirm” — stated that “there is no evidence the girl exists” and determined that the case is an “unlikely story from a biased source that fits perfectly.” in the progressive narrative, but cannot be confirmed.”

The editorial also mentions PJ Media and its writer Megan Fox, who claimed the case “should now be placed in the hoax category” after she appeared on Watters’ show.