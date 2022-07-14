Jony Ive breaks exclusivity with Apple and can work for its competitors » iPhone Blog

Jonathan Ive for a long time it was the “face” of Apple.

Iconic products like the iMac, the iPod and the iPhone had their design project signed by him.

His importance in Apple’s history is undoubted, and Steve Jobs loved working with him.

However, after the death of the company’s co-founder, Ive became something of a “super” executive, concentrating all the design decision powers of the company, with no one worthy to question him.

That’s when bizarre things like the blatant colors of the iPhone 5cin addition to its punctured covers on the back, which made dust accumulate on the back of the device.

It was his idea to create a solid gold apple watchwhose hardware was the same as the simplest model and which today is just a paperweight that cannot be upgraded.

not to mention the iOS 7 which, as we have already seen here, only focused on the aesthetics and not on usability.

Rumor has it that the reason he left Apple in 2019 was his opinion that it has become a company more focused on operations than product design.

Which is still true.

But my opinion has always been that he, without Jobs, no longer had the same “magic” as before. And hiding it from people was getting harder and harder.

For a while he didn’t even appear in the company’s laboratories anymore, and the new products that apple launched sometimes didn’t even have his direct participation.

Read this other article, where I tell in detail Jony Ive’s disenchantment with Apple:

In 2019 he then decided to call the shots and set up his own design company, LoveFromsigning a multimillion-dollar collaboration agreement with Apple.

That’s until this week.

According to the New York Times, this contract has now finally ended, after weeks of fruitless negotiations.

Ive and Apple have agreed to stop working together, according to two people with knowledge of their contractual arrangement, ending a three-decade history during which the designer helped define every rounded corner of the iPhone and guided the development of its only new iPhone. product category in recent years, the Apple Watch.

Jony wanted even more money to uphold the clause that prevented him from working for Apple’s competitors.

As for the company, the situation that LoveFrom had convinced several employees to leave Apple to go work for them was not going well.

With that, they decided to terminate the collaboration contract after 3 years.

Jony Ive finally no longer has any ties to the company that made him famous.

What will this change in the lives of Apple users? Probably nothing. As said, since Jobs died he hasn’t come up with any outstanding, out-of-the-curve designs. So for the company’s coffers it will be a good saving of a few million, to continue as it is.

The expectation is now to see which competitor company will hire your services.

I highly doubt that he will create any revolutionary design, but the marketing that will be done on top of it will certainly create a temporary buzz that will make the fanboys of the respective brand go crazy.

Oh, the marketing…