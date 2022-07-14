Judge rejects Amber Heard’s appeal to overturn trial

A judge in the US state of Virginia rejected last Wednesday (13) the request by the defense of actress Amber Heard to annul the judgment that gave the victory to actor and ex-husband Johnny Depp.



Actress Amber Heard during trial in Fairfax, Virginia Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Heard’s lawyers pointed out that one of the jury members, identified as “Juror 15”, was replaced by his own son, who has the same name and address as his father. The court admitted the exchange, but said the actress’ defense was unable to argue how the change could have influenced the final verdict.

The American’s defense also complained about the high amount of damages that her client will need to pay her ex-husband, but the appeal of Heard’s lawyers was denied. The actress lost the case and was forced to pay about $ 10 million to the star of the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The team defending Depp, in turn, responded that the arguments presented by Heard’s lawyers were unfounded.

The actor has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for $50 million in damages over an article she wrote in The Washington Post in which she made statements about domestic abuse without mentioning the actor.

In its conviction, the US court ruled that Heard’s comments about her marriage were “false” and conveyed “a defamatory implication” for people other than Depp. The jury also said the “Aquaman” actress acted with “real malice.”

The couple had a relationship between 2011 and 2016, between dating, marriage and divorce, which ended in 2017. .