Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to dismiss Depp’s lawsuit

Actress Amber Heard during the verdict of the Johnny Depp libel suit in Virginia in June 2022. (Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Judge Penney Azcarate, who presided over the Johnny Depp libel suit against Amber Hearddid not accept the request of the actress’ defense to overturn the verdict in the case and hold a new trial.

Heard’s lawyers drafted a 43-page motion, alleging that the trial was not based on evidence and was also based on the identity of one of the jurors. Mentioned in official documents as “juror 15”, he would not have been born in 1945 as predicted in the records, as he was replaced by his son, who has the same name and lives in the same house as him.

Heard’s lawyers also point out that the amount of damages against the actress of US$ 10 million would be excessive, but the justice did not proceed with the appeal. According to the actor’s representatives, the amount would be fair as he has lost work since Amber published an article in The Washington Post in 2018.

According to the judge’s final decision, there will be no further trial at Fairfax Court in Washington. Amber Heard can still appeal the decision in the superior court of the state of Virginia, in the United States. As of press time, the actress has yet to pay the amount of damages to Depp.

The case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation and asked for $50 million in damages. The lawsuit was prompted by an article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Depp’s name is not mentioned in the article, but the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star claimed the text cost him lucrative film roles. Heard then counter-sued her ex-husband, with a $100 million claim over statements his lawyer made about his abuse allegations.

The actors met in 2011 while filming “Diary of a Drunken Journalist”. They got married in 2015 and the divorce was finalized about two years later.