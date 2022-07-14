Kristen Stewart: Crimes of the Future escapes the cliché terror

David Cronenberg strikes again! The director known for A Mosca (1986) and Cosmópolis (2012) once again escapes the cliché with Crimes of the Future. The new film with Kristen Stewart doesn’t use classic horror methods like psychological suspense and scares to scare the public.

In the plot, which terrified the audience at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, humans have deregulated DNA. And, because of the Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, most of the population is developing new organs and no longer feel pain. What could be a terrifying situation for some people is turned into art by Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen).

In this dystopian future, the artist is recognized worldwide for the removal of previously unseen organs. Alongside Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul transforms the surgical procedure into an artistic spectacle for his fans. However, the performance draws the attention of unwanted gazes.

So, to control and understand Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, the government creates the National Organ Registry. While documenting the new hormones, Timlin (Kristen Stewart) and Wippet (Don McKellar) become too interested in Mortensen’s character.

Directed by Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future uses the grotesque aspect as a source of terror. The reality of the film is grim, however, the plot uses the mutation of the human body as a counterpoint, seeking to display people’s hope and even naivety.

Reflections from Crimes of the Future

Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart in Crimes of the Future Disclosure / Serendipity Point Films

But the new feature impacts anyone in the audience with the surgical scenes. In addition to being represented as art, medical operations are considered “the new sex”. In the midst of this bizarre context, the director makes the audience reflect on the limits of pleasure.

And it’s not Cronenberg’s only reflective point in Crimes of the Future. During the horror story, the person responsible for Cosmopolis makes the public question ethics, government attitudes and even the issue of food. Have you ever imagined a horror movie about surgical operations alluding to pesticides? Me neither!

Directed and written by Cronenberg, after a hiatus of almost 10 years, Crimes of the Future also has Denise Capezza, Don McKellar, Ephie Kantza, Jason Bitter, Tanaya Beatty and Welket Bungué in the cast.

Crime of the Future premieres this Thursday (14) in theaters. Starring Kristen Stewart, the horror movie will arrive on MUBI on July 29. Watch the trailer below: