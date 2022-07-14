Lady Gaga Shouldn’t Be Harley Quinn, But Another Batman Villain

We recently reported that several details about the roadmap for joker 2 were revealed. After the critical and financial success of Joker (2019)many fans wanted the director Todd Phillips and the star Joaquin Phoenix make a sequel to the Arthur Fleck story.

READ MORE!

Last month, Phillips confirmed the development of joker: Folie à Deux (Joker: Madness for Two). Interestingly, given the significance of the title, the film was believed to be the perfect place to introduce the Clown Prince of Crime’s most famous companion, Harley Quinn.

However, according to rumors published by World Of Reel, the character played by Lady Gaga it’s not about Harley Quinn. But it is still possible that the actress will embody another character from the comics linked to the Joker. This is none other than Punchline, otherwise known as Alexis Kaye.

Despite being extremely popular with the general public, Harley Quinn may not fit into this grimy and realistic universe created by Phillips. It is also worth noting that Margot Robbie already plays a much-loved version of the villain in the DCEU. And even if a new version was created, it might not work as well as a potential Punchline intro.

Rumors also claim that the dynamic between Phoenix and Gaga’s characters is not that of a simple romance. It’s more of a love-hate situation, with the production being reported to be 50 times more violent than any other comic book movie we’ve seen before.

It is important to remember that Harley Quinn has long been portrayed as a puppet struggling to break free. On the other hand, while it was the target of the Joker’s abuse to some extent, Punchline possesses more personality and autonomy than its predecessor. So Punchline would better fit the descriptions of the leak.

As highlighted by CBR, the villain played a fundamental role in the story of joker war, helping the Joker to cause more chaos in Gotham City. So his love of anarchy matches the riots that took place at the climax of the 2019 film and the people who saw the Joker as a symbol of revolution.

Punchline’s presence could create a major conflict with Arthur Fleck and connects to the title as “folie à deux”, which means delusions shared by two. Instead of being a mere tool of the Joker, the villain could take possession of the movement created by Arthur and turn it against him, like what happened in the comics.

But what about you, what do you expect from joker 2? Don’t forget to comment on our Telegram group!

follow the DC’s legacy and learn all about DCnautas productions.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast