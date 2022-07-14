Madson doesn’t get excited and Rueda goes all out in the market to close with World Cup side

Santos will try to make history at Vila Belmiro this Wednesday (13). After losing 4-0 to Corinthians at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the Fish needs to return the score to at least take the decision to penalties. What motivates the squad is that Alvinegro comes from a good victory for the Brasileirão last Sunday (10), where Alvinegro beat Atlético Goianiense by 1-0.

While Marcelo Fernandes aims to promote a miracle in Vila Belmiro this Wednesday night (13), President Andrés Rueda tries to tidy up the house for the season’s sequel. In addition to negotiating Kayki for just over R$35 million and firing former coach Fabiàn Bustos and football director Edu Dracena, the president wants to strengthen the team for the final stretch of the season.

Two names are vying for the president’s preference at this moment: plan A is Lucas Blondel, from Tigre, from Argentina. Plan B is by Mário Fernandes. The medallion, which is free on the market and resides in Guarujá, is pleased to have received an initial survey and is awaiting an initial offer. The information belongs to the journalist. Lucas Musetti. The athlete who participated in the 2018 World Cup is the crowd’s favorite at the moment.

However, for the board, the name that pleases the most is Lucas Blondel. According to Lucas Musetti, the player would arrive on loan for a season. The initial negotiations are going well and news between the club and the 25-year-old athlete may happen throughout this week. It is worth remembering that the transfer window for Brazilian teams to hire again will be reopened this Monday (18).

The right side is not the only sector that Santos will go to. Rueda still intends to bring a defender, a midfielder and a striker.