Magic Leap 2 is announced before Apple’s headset and price exceeds R$ 18 thousand

THE Magic Leap drew a lot of public attention when it announced its first augmented reality (AR) headset with the aim of revolutionizing the segment. That promise never came to fruition, and four years later the company announces the second generation of the device still focusing on companies and developers — meanwhile Apple prepares to launch its consumer-focused headset.

The new Magic Leap 2 arrives as “the most immersive augmented reality platform on the market” in three configurations, one for professionals and developers, one for more robust for developers looking for a complete experience and one for companies.

Magic Leap 2 arrives in September as the most complete AR headset for companies and developers (Image: Reproduction/Magic Leap)

The product box comes with Magic Leap 2 — AR glasses physically connected to a controller capable of performing the most demanding processes — and wireless control. The device also has a handle for easy transport.

The glasses have up to 70 degrees of field of view, 256GB storage7 nanometer AMD chip with up to 3.9 GHz clock and screens with a resolution of 1440 X 1760 pixels, variable brightness from 20 to 2000 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

A large sensor suite includes three cameras for wide field of view, depth camera, 12 MP RGB camera with 4K recording at 30 fps (or Full HD at 60 fps), ambient light sensor and four eye-tracking sensors.

According to the company, its battery guarantees 3.5 hours of continuous use, and the product even comes with integrated stereo speakers. The weight of the glasses is 260 grams.

Magic Leap 2 will be available in three options (Image: Playback/Magic Leap)

Magic Leap 2 comes in three versions

O Magic Leap 2 Base delivers to developers one of the most advanced augmented reality devices: “Used in full commercial deployments and production environments is allowed.”

O Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro “provides access to developer tools, sample projects, enterprise-grade resources, and releases every month for development and testing purposes,” says the manufacturer. This version is recommended for internal development and testing.

Finally, the company offers Magic Leap 2 Enterprisea model that targets the business audience “that requires flexibility, large-scale IT deployments and robust enterprise resources”, with quarterly software releases.

Apple headset arrives in the next few months

Apple’s AR/VR headset will be as expensive as Magic Leap 2, but targeting consumers (Image: Reproduction/Ian Zelbo)

Scheduled to launch between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, Apple’s virtual and augmented reality headset should consolidate the race in the AR/VR segment, innovating by bringing a platform designed for the consumer from end to end.

The accessory will have a minimalist design, gesture control, a set of cameras and LiDAR sensors for high-precision spatial recognition and transparent 4K resolution screens, in addition to being equipped with an Apple Silicon chip (possibly an adapted version of the Apple M2).

price and availability

Magic Leap 2 maintains an extremely salty price (Image: Reproduction/Magic Leap)

Magic Leap 2 is scheduled to launch on September 30 with initial availability in Saudi Arabia, Canada, Europe (Germany, Spain, France and Italy) and the United Kingdom, arriving in Japan and Singapore “after the end of the year”. Check the prices of each version below:

Magic Leap 2 Base for US$ 3,299 (about R$ 18 thousand)

Base for US$ 3,299 (about R$ 18 thousand) Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro for US$ 4,099 (~R$ 22 thousand)

for US$ 4,099 (~R$ 22 thousand) Magic Leap 2 Enterprise for US$ 4,999 (~R$ 27 thousand)

Source: Magic Leap