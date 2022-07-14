Man charged with rape of 10-year-old girl who was denied abortion in US

Admin 12 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Gershon Fuentes

Credit, Franklin County Jail

photo caption,

Gershon Fuentes appeared in court on Wednesday (13/7)

A man in Ohio has been indicted for the rape of a 10-year-old girl who had to leave Ohio to get an abortion after her home state banned the procedure.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, appeared in court in Columbus City on Wednesday (7/13).

The situation of the girl — whose name has not been released — drew international attention.

US President Joe Biden cited the case when criticizing recent restrictions on abortion in the US, but some skeptics even accused it of being a hoax.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

US government is a ‘band of criminals’, says Venezuelan deputy after Bolton confession

Confession of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton demonstrated that “he is part of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved