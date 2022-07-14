Man dies after drinking spirits bottle in two minutes to win contest

Jessica Landon, 37, is a Playboy model who abused her body to the point where it started to die. She drank vodka for days at a time, to the point where the urine in her body started to eat away at her skin. The surreal picture was revealed by the model herself on her Instagram
The case, which took place in 2014, is used by her as proof that ‘it is possible to get rid of addictions’
She revealed that she has been addicted to alcohol since she was 20
To the point that seeing her own urine eating away at her body is not the worst problem she faces.
At 21, she had to live in a friend’s attic for a few months.
Coming down from there, he tripped on the stairs and hit his head.
As a result, she was left with a brain hemorrhage that left a blood clot.
‘Until 2014 I was a drunk ‘in the closet’, as I rarely drank in public’, comments in an interview with the English tabloid The Sun
‘Liquor was the only thing that could ease my anxiety. It was like a magic medicine’, he adds.
She associates her addiction with a desire to escape reality, the result of being molested by her own nanny, at age 5.
But she says she turned around
And since she arrived in Los Angeles at age 19, she has modeled for several famous brands.
Like Playboy, Comedy Central and NBC
And today there’s this dog pasta
‘But I always had a void’, he said
All because addiction still called her
And it was in one of those relapses that she drank vodka until her body asked for a break.
‘At a certain point, my body stopped working’, he reveals. The images speak for themselves
‘It was very painful, I thought I was going to die’, he explains.
To proceed, she had a motto that justified all that suffering
‘You only live once’ was his motto
‘I would pass out at night and wake up in a panic, shaking violently’
‘So I kept vodka in a water bottle next to mine’
‘I was vomiting blood regularly. My life has become hell’, ends
Today, with her family, she says she has been away from alcohol for five years!
