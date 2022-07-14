Microsoft releases patch KB5015807 with update for Windows 10

Check out how to solve the problems that may arise in this new update

THE Microsoft released its monthly security update for the Windows 10 in the latest versions, 21:01 and 9:21 pm and also for the Windows Server 20H2the update KB5015807 advances the build versions of the systems respectively to 19043.1826, 19044.1826 and 19042.1826.

The updates for Windows 10 bring only improvements to the security of the operating system, while in the Windows Server there was a correction of a flaw identified by the Microsoft: “An issue that redirects PowerShell command output so that transcription logs do not contain any content. Transcription logs may contain decrypted passwords if you enable PowerShell login. Consequently, transcription logs lose decrypted passwords.”

Updates are available independently on the page containing the catalog of the Microsoft Updateyou can go directly to the page clicking here. THE Microsoft listed some problems that may arise and pointed out what are the alternatives that users can perform to circumvent the problems found, check below for more details on each of the problems that may arise in this update.

Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image may be removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the Standalone Servicing Stack Update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later.

After installing the June 21, 2021 update (KB5003690), some devices cannot install new updates, such as the July 6, 2021 updates (KB5004945) or later. You will receive the error message “PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING”.

After installing this update, Internet Explorer mode tabs in Microsoft Edge may stop responding when a website displays a modal dialog box. A modal dialog box is a form or dialog box that requires the user to respond before continuing or interacting with other parts of the web page or application.

To see how to fix each of these errors, visit Microsoft’s official support page for this update.

