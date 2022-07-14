Moto X30 Pro: first photo taken by the 200 MP sensor is published

Motorola is expected to soon announce its true flagship smartphone for 2022: the Moto X30 Pro. One of its highlights will be the 200 MP rear camera, and today (14) it was possible to get an idea of ​​what it will be capable of, after a photo taken by him was published.

A Motorola executive in China, Chen Jin, used his profile on the Chinese social network Weibo to disclose an image produced with the 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor present in the Moto X30 Pro, a smartphone that should reach the international market as the Edge 30 Ultra. The photo is 50 MP as it uses pixel binning technology to merge four nearby pixels into one, further improving the image quality.

Photo taken with Moto X30 Pro (Image: Reproduction/Weibo)

Even though it is an image with compromised quality due to the compression made by the social network, the photo still has a very high quality, with excellent definition and color level. The executive says that the merge of four pixels in one made with the Moto X30 Pro produces better photos than the 9 pixels in 1 of phones with 108 MP cameras, for example. If you want to see the image in its actual size, click here.

What to expect from the Moto X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra?

The smartphone should arrive with a 6.67-inch OLED technology screen, Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, with a fingerprint reader under the display. Coming now in the second half of the year, it should be one of the first with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, aided by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage space.

Rumors say that it should have a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125 W fast charging, a speed almost twice as fast as the 68 W of the Edge 30 Pro.

In addition, one of its highlights should be a 200 MP main rear camera, to be aided by a 50 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP optical zoom, while for selfies a 60 MP sensor must be present.

The Moto X30 Pro is expected to be announced by Motorola first in China, and is expected to hit the international market as the Edge 30 Ultra. It is expected that its revelation in the east will take place later this month of July.

Source: Weibo (via GSMArena)