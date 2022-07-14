Thamirys Andrade – 15:08 | updated on 07/13/2022 15:27



Scene from the novel Nos Tempos do Imperador Photo: Reproduction / Globoplay

Rede Globo is being investigated by the Public Ministry of Labor of Rio de Janeiro (MPT-RJ) due to allegations of racism against the cast of the soap opera. In the Emperor’s Times. So far, about eight people from the network’s dramaturgy group, including directors and producers, have been summoned to testify. The information comes from columnist Mônica Bergamo, from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

According to the complaints, led by actresses Roberta Rodrigues and Dani Ornellas, the entire black cast of the soap opera would have suffered different treatment and acts of racism in the course of the plot recordings. There are complaints that black actors are being paid less than white artists who perform the same work. Among them, there would also be the case of an actress with decades of experience who reported receiving less remuneration than her white colleagues who were new to her career and who appeared in a few moments of the soap opera.

Also according to the complaints, the former artistic director of the soap opera Vinicius Coimbra would have said that his directors knew about the alleged racist practices in the studio. Coimbra was fired in March 2022. However, the reason given by the broadcaster would have been moral harassment, not racism, according to his defense.

In an interview with Veja magazine, a source from the production said that Vinicius would have used aggressive words in the filming numerous times. In one of them, he would have declared: “Cast to this side, blacks to the other side”. When one of the actresses questioned which way she would go, being black and in the cast, he would have ignored her.

In a note, Rede Globo claimed to be unaware of the investigation. The broadcaster also pointed out that it does not tolerate cases of racism within the company.

– In order to keep its corporate environment free from discrimination, the company has an active compliance system, with frequent awareness training for its employees and a code of ethics that prohibits discrimination and severely punishes the violations found – he pointed out.

In addition to the allegations of racial prejudice on the set, the soap opera’s plot itself was criticized for allegedly “romanticizing slavery” and bringing historical errors in its text. Among the controversies raised, there was a case of reverse racism, when the girl, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), suggests having suffered prejudice for having white skin.

Due to the negative repercussion, author Thereza Falcão apologized for what she called a “gross mistake”. In addition, the plot script was submitted to the scrutiny of the Afro-Brazilian culture researcher, Nei Lopes. Several scenes had to be re-edited or even re-recorded.

Read too1 Gretchen reveals that she will not leave an inheritance to children: ‘I spend it all’

two After supporting Lula, Anitta says that Marina is ‘dream president’

3 Singer Aline Souza signs with MK Music: “A new story”

4 After leaving Globo, Casagrande is hired by UOL

5 Actress Viola Davis Witness Answered Prayer About Husband

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.