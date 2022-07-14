Ms. Marvel Reveals New Look at Major MCU Heroine

The post-credits scene from the last episode of Ms. Marvel has revealed the new look of an important heroine of the MCU.

Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, appeared in the series, as everyone expected. However, Brie Larson was in a different costume (via The Direct).

Continues after advertising

The boots are all blue, with the character wearing the outfit without it being long-sleeved. Also, the gloves are different from the gauntlets used in previous films.

Possibly, this will be the look of Captain Marvel for The Marvels, the new movie of the heroine, which will still have Ms. Marvel making an appearance.

See the images below.

More about The Marvels

The Marvels is an upcoming film based on the Marvel comics, featuring the characters Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell, and stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, hits theaters on July 27, 2023.

Marvel movies and series can be watched on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the streaming service.