Ms. Marvel: Season 1

In my opinion, pretty much every Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series that has landed on Disney+ in recent years has been pretty inconsequential to the broader development of the live-action universe. I will say that this is generally a theme that is shared among all projects that have arrived since Avengers: Endgame, as marvel projects struggle to seemingly have an end goal in mind at the moment. That doesn’t change the fact that Marvel productions are still high quality and generally entertaining to some degree, which is precisely what Ms. Marvel turned out to be when looking back at the completed season that recently ended.

This show introduces fans to yet another young superhero, leading many to assume Marvel has their eyes on a Young Avengers storyline, especially when I consider Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop, Wanda Maximoff’s children, America Chavez from the latest Doctor Strange. , and an individual from Thor: Love and Thunder (which I’ll refrain from naming as the movie is still pretty fresh). Stacking it all with Ms. Iman Vellani’s Marvel and the still young in lore Peter Parker played by Tom Holland, and it really looks like Young Avengers is in the cards. But again, this is the point, we have no idea what all these movies and series are leading up to, and even though Ms. Marvel teases the upcoming The Marvels and even mutants – who were mentioned again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – we don’t have a big villain to fear, and even an ultimate goal to keep in mind.

And the reason I’m bringing this up is because Ms. Marvel once again feels a little inconsequential in the grand scheme of things. Of course, this is a series that is produced to an incredibly high quality, with a charismatic cast that does well to bring their respective characters to life. Vellani adapts to the role of Ms. Marvel, even though I don’t think she’s as captivating to watch as the brilliant Hailee Steinfeld who stood out as Kate Bishop. But, Vellani is still wonderful in the role, as are her supporting cast members. I even appreciate the style of the show, which creatively showcases New York outside in a new light, sort of in the same vein as Spider-Man: Homecoming, which took us away from the skyscrapers of Manhattan and instead spun around. around the communities and suburbs of neighboring neighborhoods. In that sense, Ms. Marvel stood out.

But the series faces another of the same problems that most Marvel shows have faced, which is that with the lack of an engaging adversary, the main heroes never really feel in danger or at risk. And what I mean by that is that at no time do you feel any concern for Ms. Marvel during this season. The villains, Clan Fates are incredibly disappointing and fail to bring any gravity to the show, and that’s because they’re never really the main villain, rather their Damage Control, a sort of governing body that aims to maintain control. and dealing with super-powered emergent beings. But the problem is that this group also fails to be menacing, leaving Ms. Marvel having to overcome and rise above – which is basically bread and butter for a superhero origin story.

Yes, Ms. Marvel is a beautifully shot production that once again nails the costumes, set design, and so on, even if the actual stretchy, light-based superpower effects lack at times. But all this doesn’t really seem very important if the plot itself is weightless and really does nothing but introduce a few new characters. I’m starting to think Marvel needs to fall back on their old method of introducing characters, for example how they brought in Spider-Man as a surprise addition to the crew of Captain America: Civil War, rather than creating an abundance of long-running series. almost meaningless like her at the moment.

I feel like I should mention again that Ms. Marvel isn’t an inherently bad show to watch. It’s still a Marvel Studios production and with that comes the promise of an incredibly high quality product. Just don’t expect to be surprised by it, because that’s something this series doesn’t do.

