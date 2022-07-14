Ms. Will Marvel have a season 2? Find out when the heroine should return to the MCU – News Seen on the web

With six episodes, the first season of the series is complete on Disney+.

Last Wednesday (14), Disney+ released the final episode of the first season of Ms. Marvel, series starring Iman Vellani. The plot follows one of the most recent and acclaimed characters in the House of Ideas, Kamala Khan, who also takes on the moniker of the publisher’s first Pakistani Muslim superhero.

With intense developments and clues for the future of the MCU, the final chapter opened doors for the continuity of the adventures of the young protector of Jersey City. With an enigmatic ending, should the production win a new season?

The future of Kamala Khan

While the show’s creators and directors are willing to work with Marvel Studios again, for now there’s no confirmation that Ms. Marvel will have a 2nd season. This information, however, should not sadden fans, since the character is already confirmed in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, a film originally released in 2019.

The film will bring together three heroines who had the term “Marvel” linked to their heroic names in the comics: Kamala Khan (Vellani), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Although we have little information about the plot, it is expected that the adventure is directly related to Secret Invasion, a Disney+ series that will present the Skrulls infiltration on Earth. After the events of the film, the heroine will likely be seen in other productions, whether in a second season of the solo series or in new feature films.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels hits Brazilian theaters on July 27, 2023. There is still about a year to go before the premiere, but remember that the Marvel Cinematic Universe It still has several releases up its sleeve to date.