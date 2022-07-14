Netflix chooses Microsoft to develop ad platform



July 13, 2022 – 17:04

From Ad Age

Netflix has chosen Microsoft as its first ad tech partner as it prepares to make its entry into the advertising space.

On Wednesday, Netflix chief operating officer (CCO) Greg Peters officially announced Microsoft as the company’s “global advertising sales and technology partner”.

In recent weeks, the industry has been waiting for Netflix to choose an advertising platform to partner with to help build an ad-funded service. In April, the streaming giant said it was interested in creating a lower-cost, ad-supported subscription model..

“Microsoft has a proven ability to meet all of our advertising needs as we build a new, ad-supported service platform,” Peters said in a statement. “More importantly, Microsoft has provided flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales sides, while also providing strong protections for our members’ privacy.”

Microsoft is developing its own advertising platform, which included the acquisition of Xandr, in a marketplace linked to connected TVs. The company also owns LinkedIn, which has a growing advertising business.

“Advertisers looking to Microsoft for their advertising solutions will have access to Netflix’s audience and premium connected TV inventory,” said Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft.