Netizens’ Frustration Makes Amazon’s Prime Day a Twitter Joke

The two days of Amazon Prime Day promotion, this Tuesday (12) and Wednesday (13), drew a lot of attention from the internet both for their promotions and for the memes generated.

Many internet users complained that the discounts were not real and that some products increased in the days leading up to promotions and then sold for “half twice as much”

The economic situation of Brazilians was also the subject of several jokes on Twitter. The legendary character Julius, from the series Everybody Hates Chris, was an inspiration to many who could not afford to spend on the Amazon website.

For those who want to take advantage of the last day of the promotion, it is valid until the end of this Wednesday (13) only for Amazon Prime subscribers. The monthly fee costs R$14.90 and, in addition to free shipping and fast delivery, the user is also entitled to Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video.