New mouse tech from ‘A Plague Tale Requiem’ would be ‘impossible’ on old-gen consoles

A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of our absolute favorites of 2019; of the entire Xbox One generation, in fact. One of its outstanding features was the disgusting ‘swarms of rats’ and, as it turns out, they’ll get a lot more intimidating in the sequel.

In the latest issue of Edge Magazine, the director of A Plague Tale: Requiem discussed various aspects of the upcoming sequel. Inside, the developer addressed what it means to move away from Xbox One and PS4 for Requiem.

“When we write, [o aumento da qualidade] allows us to consider sequences that were previously impossible, such as chasess with hundreds of thousands of mice or places that evolve dynamically according to history and events.

The director also said that certain aspects of the previous title, Innocence, “may feel a bit like a theater setting due to technical limitations” and that the game world in Requiem will be more believable with the move to a next-gen exclusive release.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is sure to be one of the biggest Game Pass releases of the year when it arrives on Xbox Series X|S in october 18.

Is more mice a good thing? Or is it scary? Let us know what you want to see from Requiem below.

Source