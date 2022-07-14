News! What are Nubank boxes and how will they work?

A new tool is available for customers of Nubank. The purpose is to help all people who have an account on the fintech app to save money for short, medium and long-term achievements. Understand how the so-called “Nubank boxes” will work.

What are Nubank boxes, anyway?

First, understand that Nubank boxes are options created within the application to save money. In practice, they work like “digital piggy banks” that can have a name, such as “buy new car”. Thus, all the money saved in this box will be destined for the accomplishment of a specific objective.

This helps people have more control over their finances and know what portion of funds is available for a particular role. You can create a Nubank box to build your emergency fund or buy your own home. The end-of-year trip and Christmas gifts can go in there too.

Understand the details about the news

Customers can deposit any amount into the box, as long as it exceeds R$1. The money can also be redeemed immediately if it is withdrawn from the emergency reserve box. The other compartments take up to 18 hours for the amount to be transferred to the account.

In fact, according to Nubank, there are no limits for creating new boxes and the feature is still in the launch phase. This means that the company has not yet made the news available to all its subscribers. Soon, in the next few weeks, the application should already be 100% updated to the Nubank account base.

Start organizing your boxes from now to achieve the goals you want. This makes it easier to manage the resources that enter your Nubank digital account monthly. All information will be available within the financial company’s application.