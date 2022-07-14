Nubank unveils the cryptocurrency market with direct investment in the app

Now fintech Nubank intermediates the investment in cryptocurrencies for your customers. In this way, it will be possible to buy and sell digital currencies through the application itself. O Nubank Crypto proposes to simplify the digital asset market and democratize access to investment. According to data from a survey carried out by the CCV, in Brazil, in 2021, the number of investors in cryptocurrencies rose 938%, but the national interest in digital currency is restricted to a group of people with great purchasing power and knowledge in financial investment.

Nubank wants to translate this market and make investments possible for all its customers through its application. The novelty is now available through the latest platform update, along with various technical information about cryptos, such as: what it is, what it is for, how to invest within the app and more.

However, the platform only offers two types of digital currencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum. The fintech explains that the two make up almost 60% of the entire crypto market, thus making it a safer investment for customers. For first-time buyers, it is possible to make the investment from R$ 1.00, and the client is advised to start with small fractions. Check out the step-by-step guide to making your first investment below.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

1. In the Nubank app on your cell phone, open and tap on the ‘Crypto’ option, located on the side of the interface.

2. Select the cryptocurrency you want to invest. The cryptos available for investment are Bitcoin and Ethereum.

3. Accept the terms of use to continue. But in fact, read the rules carefully before entering your four-digit password.

4. Now just click on ‘Buy’ to inform the amount you want to invest.

5. You should check all the information and check the exchange value located at the top of the interface.

6. Finally, just confirm ‘purchase’ and re-enter the 4-digit app password for security. Wait for the investment confirmation message and that’s it!