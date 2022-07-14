Old iPhone support 5G? See the list of all compatible models

After the official launch of 5G in Brazil on the 6th of July in Brasilia, many people are in doubt about which cell phone models support the new technology. In case of iPhonemodels in circulation since 2020 are compatible with the fifth generation of internet.
The 5G connection draws attention mainly due to its high speed, which is between 20 and 50 times faster compared to the current 4G. THE apple integrates the list of companies that support this technology in some of the devices present in their catalogue.
I have an old iPhone, is it 5G compatible?
To remove any doubts as to whether or not this model supports the new generation of mobile internet, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has released a list of approved devices that can run 5G. Of the devices of the “apple company”, are compatible with the new network:
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
Other devices that run 5G technology
According to Anatel, more than 60 models meet the requirements needed to run the new technology. Check out what they are:
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M23 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto 682 5G
- Moto G100 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola XT2223-2
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Mi 12 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- Realme GT Master
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme 9 Pro+
After Brasília, the second stage of the new generation of mobile internet will arrive in the cities of Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo. In the other capitals, the deadline given by the telecommunications agency goes up to the September 29th.