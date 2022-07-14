Old iPhone support 5G? See the list of all compatible models

After the official launch of 5G in Brazil on the 6th of July in Brasilia, many people are in doubt about which cell phone models support the new technology. In case of iPhonemodels in circulation since 2020 are compatible with the fifth generation of internet.

The 5G connection draws attention mainly due to its high speed, which is between 20 and 50 times faster compared to the current 4G. THE apple integrates the list of companies that support this technology in some of the devices present in their catalogue.

I have an old iPhone, is it 5G compatible?

To remove any doubts as to whether or not this model supports the new generation of mobile internet, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has released a list of approved devices that can run 5G. Of the devices of the “apple company”, are compatible with the new network:

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Other devices that run 5G technology

According to Anatel, more than 60 models meet the requirements needed to run the new technology. Check out what they are:

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto 682 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola XT2223-2

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Realme GT Master

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme 9 Pro+

After Brasília, the second stage of the new generation of mobile internet will arrive in the cities of Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo. In the other capitals, the deadline given by the telecommunications agency goes up to the September 29th.