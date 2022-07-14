“Option to Bauermann”; Maicon’s injury forces Santos to ‘create’ an alternative for the defense against Avaí

The defender felt his calf in the last duel and should not face Santa Catarina at the weekend

On Wednesday night (13), the saints beat Corinthians 1-0, in a match valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at Vila Belmiro stadium. The goal scored by Marcos Leonardo did not help much, since the Fish was thrashed in the duel that took place in the capital of São Paulo.

During the duel, defender Maicon felt his calf. The player recently returned from an injury and was gaining minutes, but with this discomfort, he won’t face Avaí over the weekend. Coach Marcelo Fernandes spoke about the situation and revealed with enthusiasm to proceed.

“Maicon’s calf whistled a little, We’re only with three defenders. We’re going to get a player from the base, yes, to take it to Florianópolis. We’re going to have to see this issue with the board because we’re behind in the position”, said coach Marcelo Fernandes in post-game collectives.

The fans have their guesses and also their opinion on who could be called up: “I’m sure it will be Derick, but I would go from Zabala as an option to Bauermann… LF hasn’t played on the left for a long time”, said one fan.