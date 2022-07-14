Palmeiras fines Gabriel Veron 40% of salary and calls a meeting with young athletes to raise awareness

Video that shows the attacker at a party consuming alcoholic beverages went viral on the morning of this Wednesday (13)

the attacker Gabriel Veron received a fine of 40% of the palm trees in salary after being caught at a party in the early hours of this Wednesday (13), in São Paulo. The information was provided by the GE and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

In videos shared on social networks, the boy appears next to friends consuming alcoholic beverages. The striker was considered a possible starter for this Thursday’s duel, against São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, for the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

On Wednesday morning, during activities at the Football Academy, the club’s board called a meeting with the youngest athletes in the squad, even names from the under-20, for a conversation about the dangers of lack of care with the body and cases of indiscipline of the cast. The information had also been anticipated by the GE and confirmed by ESPN.

Since arriving at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira has publicly made it clear that he is uncomfortable with cases of indiscipline in the cast and excessive parties and moments of relaxation, especially among the younger ones.

It is worth noting that in recent months the club has negotiated parts such as Patrick de Paula and Renan, who had shown a drop in performance for similar reasons. In addition to them, Gabriel Menino was also close to leaving, but received a vote of confidence from the coach after committing himself.

This Thursday, Palmeiras will need to win the Sao Paulo by two or more goals difference to get a spot in the next phase of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor has the advantage of a tie. The ball rolls at Allianz Parque from 8pm.