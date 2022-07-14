Palmeiras vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

In the first game, played at Morumbi, São Paulo won 1-0.

The result allows Tricolor to play for a tie to guarantee classification. To Palmeiras, it remains to win by at least one goal difference to take the decision to penalties. If they win by two or more goals, Verdão advances straight to the quarterfinals.

+ See the table of the Copa do Brasil

Needing to reverse São Paulo’s advantage, Palmeiras clings to the recent retrospective in the search for classification to the quarterfinals. Under the command of Abel Ferreira, this is the second time that Verdão is behind in a knockout match, both against this Thursday’s rival.

For Paulistão, after being defeated in Morumbi by 3 to 1, Palmeiras thrashed by 4 to 0 on the return and took the state title.

Qualified to the quarterfinals of Libertadores and in the lead of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras will have problems in attack for tonight’s duel. Rony, who left the last game with an injury to his left thigh, should be absent. With that, Abel Ferreira will have to change the attack and overcome the absence of a striker.

São Paulo tries to hold on to the advantage to keep looking for a title that is still unpublished in its gallery. For this, it will have a team reinforced by five players who were suspended and did not face Atlético-MG, on Sunday, for the Brazilian.

There is optimism at the club, which two days before the match announced the extension of coach Rogério Ceni’s contract until the end of 2023.

Streaming: Prime Video.

Real time: O ge tracks all the game’s moves (click here to access).

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

Probably without Ron, with a thigh injury, Palmeiras will have changes in attack. One of the possibilities is the entry of Breno Lopes in the role of center forward. But even Gabriel Veron, who was fined 40% of his salary by the Verdão board, has a chance to start playing.

Except for the absence in attack, Palmeiras will have maximum strength in tonight’s match.

Who is out: Rony (muscle injury) and Jailson (right knee injury).

2 of 3 See the likely lineup of Palmeiras to face São Paulo — Photo: ge See the likely lineup of Palmeiras to face São Paulo — Photo: ge

+ Other news from Palmeiras

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

São Paulo will have important reinforcements: Diego Costa, Léo, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor and Luciano return to the team after serving suspension in the Brazilian – the first four will probably be holders. There is also the expectation that Nikão can be linked again after two months away.

Who is out: Gabriel Sara (ankle surgery), Alisson (knee surgery), Andrés Colorado (physical transition), André Anderson (muscle pain), Arboleda (ankle surgery), Caio (knee surgery), Luan (thigh surgery), Reinaldo (stretch) and Walce (recovery after knee surgery).

hanging: Reinaldo and Arboleda.

3 of 3 Possible lineup of São Paulo against Palmeiras — Photo: ge Possible lineup of São Paulo against Palmeiras — Photo: ge

+ Other news from São Paulo