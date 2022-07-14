Paraguay extradites Brazilian allegedly linked to Hezbollah to US

The Brazilian of Lebanese origin Kassem Mohamad Hijazi, 49, was extradited from Paraguay to the United States for money laundering. Hijazi was arrested by Paraguayan authorities in August 2021, in an operation led by Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who was killed in May this year, and he is suspected of having a connection with Hezbollah. According to the Paraguayan newspaper La Nación, the extradition took place on Friday (8), at the request of a court in the southern district of New York.

The US Treasury Department alleges that the Brazilian used import and export companies to move goods from the North American country through the ports of Paraguay and sell them in the South American country.

In order not to get caught, he transferred transaction values ​​through exchange offices and banks in Ciudad del Este to the United States, China, Hong Kong and other places in the world since 2017. The investigation points out that he moved illicit income around the world with a network of shell companies.

murdered prosecutor

Murdered while on his honeymoon in Colombia, Pecci specialized in organized crime, drug trafficking and money laundering. It was his operation that arrested Hijazi. In addition, the prosecutor had already investigated other criminal factions operating in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

According to La Nación, the FBI and the DEA (United States Anti-Drug Agency) consider that the arrest of the Brazilian may be one of the reasons why the death of the prosecutor was ordered.

Hezbollah paramilitary organization

Paraguayan newspaper El Independiente claims that Hijazi laundered money from anyone who asked for his funds, such as the Shiite group Hezbollah, an Islamic political and paramilitary organization.

US intelligence links him to the organization’s funding, which named him “Hezbollah’s top fundraiser and activist and who supports terrorism-related activities.”