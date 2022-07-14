Petrobras starts assembling Pegasus, a new supercomputer with 678 TB of RAM – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Petrobras is getting ready to open a new supercomputer: O Pegasus. This Wednesday (13), the state-owned company announced the assembly of the device with 678 TB of RAM (!) to help with data processing in oil and natural gas Exploration and Production (E&P) projects. The computer still surpasses the power of the Dragon and Atlas, which also belong to the Brazilian company.

Pegaso continues the latest investments by the Brazilian state-owned company in high-performance computing (HPC). According to the company, the datasheet includes respectable specifications, such as 678 TB of RAM to open four Google Chrome tabs and the 2016 graphics processing units (GPU). Regarding connectivity, the device will also have a 400 Gb/s link.

The device promises a processing capacity of 21 Petaflops. In the words of the state-owned company, all this is equivalent to the sum of six million cell phones or 150,000 notebooks operating together. Furthermore, the power of the future supercomputer is almost the accumulation of Dragon (14 Petaflops) and Atlas (8.9 Petaflops).

Petrobras wants 80 Petaflops by the end of 2022

Petrobras has invested heavily in high-performance computing in recent years. To give you an idea, in June 2021 with 200 TB of RAM, the company started the Dragon’s operations. At that time, the state-owned company expected to reach the end of last year with about 40 petaflops of capacity, not counting the use of the cloud.

The result has been achieved. In 2019, the company accumulated a total processing capacity of 10.2 Petaflops with HPC. The value doubled at the turn of the year, when the company reached 22.2 Petaflops. In 2021, the number rose to 42 Petaflops.

The estimate is that the number will continue to grow: in 2022, the company expects to reach the mark of 80 Petaflops.

Supercomputers are used to analyze data

But why all this? According to the company, the supercomputers help in the processing of geophysical and geological data in E&P projects. Thus, the state-owned company manages to reduce geological and operational risks, as well as the time between the discovery of a field and the start of production.

“Expanding data processing capacity allows Petrobras to generate increasingly clearer subsurface images of the areas mapped for oil and natural gas exploration, and reduce the processing time of this information,” they explained. “This contributes to optimizing production, increasing the recovery factor of current reserves and maximizing the efficiency of the company’s exploratory projects.”

The effort also serves the strategic programs of the Brazilian state-owned company. This is the case of EXP100, which seeks to achieve the full use of data and knowledge in exploratory projects. The PROD1000, on the other hand, intends to reduce the deadlines for the start of production in a field.

Pegasus will be operated from December, state predicts

But the construction will not be simple. To begin with, the state-owned company had to carry 30 tons of components to Vargem Grande, a neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where the Pegaso will be assembled. The operation had 32 trucks.

In addition, there is space: “when all the structures (racks) that house the components are ready, they will form a line with a total length of 35 meters”, they said.

The assembly process should take up to three months. But the forecast is that the computer will be in full swing by December. “Pegaso was designed and will be implemented taking into account the criterion of energy efficiency”, they emphasized.