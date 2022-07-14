Pink is fashionable! Barbiecore: the trend that highlights looks with color:

Barbiecore: here’s proof that pink is the darling of the time among fashionistas

Total pink look: combine shirt with front tie and pantalona pants

Different shades of pink can compose a Barbiecore-style production

Pink leggings with built-in boots were featured in Kim Kardashian’s Barbiecore look

Barbiecore: combination of crop top and high-waisted pants set the fashionista tone in Dualipa’s outfit

Lace and pink combined in the production of Dua Lipa

Valentino’s show was marked by the Barbiecore trend

Barbiecore: glitter and turtleneck connected in Anne Hathaway’s outfit in the trend

Metallic in pink is a sure bet to join Barbiecore

Gloves and dress in the same shade of pink left Lizzo’s look very Barbiecore

Platforms with giant heels is a hit in the Barbiecore trend

Long, flowing dress makes for a more sophisticated all-pink look

A short mini dress set the tone for the Barbiecore trend in this outfit

Look with volume and mini length is right on the Barbiecore trend

Barbiecore: Sabrina Sato’s outfit with glitter and wide pants adheres to the trend

Barbiecore: elements with chains and gold combine with pink rose in a unique and charming way

Barbiecore in an urban and fair look: Kim Kardashian is on the list of celebrities who joined the trend

