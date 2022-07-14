Pink is fashionable! Barbiecore: the trend that highlights looks with color:

1 / 18
Barbiecore: here’s proof that pink is the darling of the time among fashionistas
Total pink look: combine shirt with front tie and pantalona pants
Different shades of pink can compose a Barbiecore-style production
Pink leggings with built-in boots were featured in Kim Kardashian’s Barbiecore look
Barbiecore: combination of crop top and high-waisted pants set the fashionista tone in Dualipa’s outfit
Lace and pink combined in the production of Dua Lipa
Valentino’s show was marked by the Barbiecore trend
Barbiecore: glitter and turtleneck connected in Anne Hathaway’s outfit in the trend
Metallic in pink is a sure bet to join Barbiecore
Gloves and dress in the same shade of pink left Lizzo’s look very Barbiecore
Platforms with giant heels is a hit in the Barbiecore trend
Long, flowing dress makes for a more sophisticated all-pink look
A short mini dress set the tone for the Barbiecore trend in this outfit
Look with volume and mini length is right on the Barbiecore trend
Barbiecore: Sabrina Sato’s outfit with glitter and wide pants adheres to the trend
Barbiecore: elements with chains and gold combine with pink rose in a unique and charming way
Barbiecore in an urban and fair look: Kim Kardashian is on the list of celebrities who joined the trend