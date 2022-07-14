Positivo Casa Inteligente launches its first smart robot vacuum cleaners

THE Positive Smart Homeplatform of Positive Technology which offers Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions for connected environments, has unveiled its first smart robot vacuum cleaners. The announcement takes place during the Eletrolar Show, a fair for home appliances and electronics held in São Paulo, at the Transamerica Expo Center, between July 11 and 14.

“The new Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi and Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi+ offer a complete cleaning experience to the user, combining the comfort of home automation with the practicality of activation through smartphone or voice control. In addition, they have the best price range for products in the same category”highlights the company in a note.

The new smart robot vacuum cleaners from Positivo Casa Inteligente are the only Brazilian products in the category that have a complete ecosystem, with a fully integrated app full of attributes, in addition to compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Both have a battery life of up to 100 minutes of continuous use, as well as a 3-in-1 function, which sweeps, vacuums and mops. They also have an intelligent feature so that the robot automatically returns to the charging base when it runs out of battery and, from the new charge, resume service.

The products also have a 600ml dust tank, strategically positioned cleaning brushes and cloths, HEPA filters that eliminate allergy-causing particles, as well as a complete solution in sensors with infrared, touch sensor and anti-fall. “From the app, users can program the robot vacuum cleaners to take action at the most convenient time and even synchronize their operation with other smart products of the brand.”, explains José Ricardo Tobias, responsible for Positivo Casa Inteligente.

The Smart Robot Wi-Fi+ differentials in relation to the Smart Robot Wi-Fi are on account of the improved movement sensors with gyroscope, which give even more autonomy to the product and allow the tracking of the robot’s trajectory by application, the greater power of suction (2,000 Pa for the Wi-Fi+ versus 1,600 Pa for the Wi-Fi version), and the additional hybrid tank (with compartments to store water and dust), which automatically moistens the cloth built into the device, providing even more comfort and practicality for the user. user. The Smart Robot Wi-Fi version can also be used with the water tank, which will be sold separately through the Positivo Casa Inteligente app and website.

price and availability

The new products, which will be on sale in the second half of July, can be found in the main retail chains and on the Positivo Casa Inteligente website. The Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi and Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi+ will be launched for R$1299 and R$1499, respectively.