‘Pressure situations will always be difficult’ Rolling Stone

Emily Bluntprotagonist of a silent place (2018) talked about the battle against stuttering, a speech disorder characterized by repetition of sounds and syllables or by involuntary stops, which compromise verbal fluency.

The actress revealed the difficulties and challenges of neurobiological dysfunction at the American Institute for Stuttering’s 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives in New York.

Stutterers are my heroes. That’s why I’m here. It’s not that you’ll never stop being a stutterer. I will always be one

In an interview with Variety, Blunt told in which moments the stutter becomes even more evident, and how the actress deals with these moments. “Occasionally he comes up if I’m on set or having to pitch an idea, which is pressure situations. A pressure situation where you have to be persuasive and communicative is still quite challenging for me.”

During the speech, Blunt commented that stuttering is a prominent hereditary trait in his family, Blunt recalled the different ways his parents tried to deal with his childhood speech disorder.

“My mother sent me to cranial osteopathy. And she tried everything. I heard dolphins at night… I believe she thought it was because I wasn’t relaxed. And I would always say, ‘No, I’m fine! I’m calm.'”

At one point, she told the audience that her mother even suspected that her cello lessons were the root of the problem, as she placed the instrument against her ribcage. “She couldn’t give up,” he said. Blunt. “You do not know what it is. You don’t know how to help your child.”