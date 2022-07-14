Program offers 80 vacancies in IT course free of charge to young people who have completed studies in public schools in Ceará | Your Chance

The TECH.JÁ program, a partnership between Google, BID Lab and Junior Achievement Brasil (JA Brasil), offers 80 free spaces in progress in the area of ​​Information Technology (IT) to young people who completed high school in the public network of education in Ceará. Applications are made on the program website until August 5th.

In the state, places will be offered in two groups of 40 students, one in the morning and the other in the evening, with classes scheduled to start at the end of August. The course takes place online and has four months durationwith a workload of 20 hours per week.

If those approved do not have a computer or connection, JA Brasil will assess the possibility of borrowing computers and hiring an internet service. However, the measures depend on the availability of equipment in the places where the course is offered.

The interested do not need to have previous experience or technical knowledge in the area. To participate, candidates must have:

Between 18 and 29 years old;

Per capita income of less than two minimum wages;

Completed high school in a public school;

Not be working in formal employment – CLT, PJ, MEI and Young Apprentice) or studying (in higher education or technologist courses);

Live in the city where the course will be offered.

Candidates will undergo a profile and compatibility test with the professional area. In the last stage of selection, they must also participate in the Experimental Week of the course.

In addition to training students in the IT area, the course will cover topics such as self-knowledge, ethics and support for curriculum development. In addition, young people will learn to prepare for interviews in selection processes for job vacancies.

5 tips for starting your IT career

At the end of the course, young people receive a IT Support professional certificate issued by Google along with the Junior Achievement Brazil Certification. From there, students become part of the talent pool of collaborating companies, being able to participate in the selection processes for available vacancies.

In 2020, TECH.JÁ was one of the winners of the Super-Heroes Development Award, from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The program was awarded for successfully adapting the program’s methodology to the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, in addition to the rapid delivery of computers and Internet hiring subsidies.

Registration: June 27th to August 5th

Website: https://jabrasil.org.br/ti

Vacancies: 80

Start of classes: end of August