PSG takes unexpected action with Lionel Messi

Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Amid rumors of departure, PSG took Lionel Messi by surprise. That’s because, according to the newspaper Marca, from Spain, the Parisian club informed the ace that it wants to extend his contract for another season.

Lionel Messi’s current contract with PSG runs until the end of the 2022/23 season. The idea, now, is that Messi extends the bond until 2024. The offer has not yet been formalized, but the interest has already been informed to the Argentine.

Aware of PSG’s desire to renew, Lionel Messi is in no hurry. According to Marca, the Argentine is focused on the World Cup and will wait for the World Cup to then define his future. Therefore, the panorama is the same for the Brazilian Neymar. This one, however, has a contract until 2027.

PSG’s decision comes amid rumors of a possible renewal in the squad and Messi’s departure. However, the club believes that the initial season with numbers and performances below expectations is something normal for adaptation. There is confidence that this year will be completely different.

More than sporting interest, PSG also understand that Messi is a “money-making machine”. The Argentine has been a sales phenomenon since his arrival at the club and, with this help, Paris Saint-Germain earned around 700 million euros in the year.

With him, PSG closed ten new sponsorship contracts. Messi is estimated to have helped increase Paris Saint-Germain’s revenue by 13% since his arrival.

PSG’s season debut is scheduled for July 31, when they will face Nantes in the French Super Cup. The following week the team debuts in the French Championship against Clermont Foot.