Raízen starts construction of the first plant in Brazil to produce natural gas (biomethane) in Piracicaba (SP)

Mayor Luciano Almeida participated in the ceremony for laying the cornerstone of the biogas plant that will be built next to the Costa Pinto Biopark, on the Rodovia Hermínio Petrin road, in Piracicaba. The unit, the first in the country dedicated to the production of renewable natural gas, biomethane, will receive an investment of R$ 300 million from Raízen and will place Piracicaba at the forefront of renewable energy, with an expected production of 26 million m³ per year. The opening is scheduled for 2023.

The event was attended by Secretary of Economic Development, Work and Tourism (Semdettur), José Luiz Guidotti Júnior, from Environmental Defense, Alex Gama Salvaia, from Agriculture and Supply, Nancy Ferruzzi Thame, and from Cultural Action, Adolpho Queiroz. All guests were welcomed by Francis Queen, vice president of Ethanol, Sugar and Bioenergy (EAB) at Raízen.

According to Mayor Luciano Almeida, the partnership between the current Administration and Raízen is successful and definitely strengthens Piracicaba’s name as the world’s largest center in the agribusiness segment. “Technological development for the production of biomethane from residues from sugar-alcohol production will certainly provide an even greater added value to our municipality”, highlighted Luciano Almeida.

According to Francis Queen, the investment consolidates the company’s positioning as an integrated energy company, which invests in innovation to ensure the long-term sustainability of its business and local development. “The new biomethane plant will expand our portfolio of energy solutions towards the necessary energy transition for the country and following the world’s demands for cleaner solutions. Investments like this reflect our constant search for solutions that effectively reduce emissions, minimizing impacts inside and outside our operations”, highlights Queen.

ECOSYSTEM – José Luiz Guidotti Júnior said that Raízen’s investment, focused on technological solutions for energy and renewable products, will connect perfectly with the city’s innovation ecosystem, supported by the large number of startups linked to Agro installed here. “We took the lead, again, with the creation of the 1st energy Biopark in the world, which, in addition to everything else, will generate approximately 250 direct and indirect jobs in the implementation of the plant in Piracicaba”, he highlighted.

Alex Gama Salvaia said that the production of clean and renewable energy sources on a commercial scale as proposed by Raízen, with great potential to reduce the direct emission of greenhouse gases originally caused by fossil fuels, will always be welcome.