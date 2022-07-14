Ray-Ban smart glasses starts operating with WhatsApp – Época Negócios

+



Ray-Ban Stories glasses now connect to WhatsApp (Photo: Disclosure)

The Ray-Ban Stories, smart glasses produced in partnership between Ray-Ban and Meta, has just gained new features, with a link to Whatsapp. Accessory wearers can now make calls, listen to text messages being read and also send them.

Last year, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg added a similar feature to Facebook Messenger. According to big tech, messages and personal calls are automatically protected with end-to-end encryption, which means that no one other than the user can read or hear them.

Once the voice assistant identifies a voice command related to calls or messages from the application, the voice transcription and audio are not stored on any server.

The update, reports TechCrunch, is rolling out to the Facebook View iOS and Android app in phases, and will be available to everyone in the coming days. Meta says you need to have the latest app update and firmware on your glasses. Later this year, WhatsApp and Messenger support for Ray-Ban Stories users will be expanded to French and Italian speaking users.

In the future, the company plans to add the ability to directly reply to incoming messages on Messenger and WhatsApp, hands-free.

Ray-Ban Stories launched in September 2021. At the time, Meta indicated that the device was a springboard for its augmented reality ambitions and an effort to familiarize users with the idea of ​​high-tech eyewear. But things have changed since then. Information released by The Information shows that the technology giant has decided to reduce investments in the Reality Labs and AR/VR division.

