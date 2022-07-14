Realme 9 arrives in Brazil with a 108 megapixel camera and premium finish – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE really announced, this Tuesday (12), two new smartphones for the Brazilian market: really 9 and Realme C30. The first stands out for its 108 megapixel main camera, 8 GB of RAM and Super AMOLED screen, while the second delivers more modest specifications aimed at less demanding consumers, such as a Unisoc processor, 32 GB of storage and only 2 GB of RAM.

Realme 9 (Image: Publicity/Realme)

According to the company, the Realme 9 arrives in Brazil with the “first solution in holographic ripple design in the world”, delivering to consumers a finish that, as the sun’s rays come into contact with the device, the color becomes more vibrant and saturated, as well as creating a ripple effect through the lights and shadows.

The Chinese manufacturer’s new mid-range also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080), 90 Hz refresh rate for greater fluidity and glass with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. a small “hole” in the upper left corner that houses the camera dedicated to 16-megapixel selfies.

Inside, Realme has inserted an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD. To keep this set powered up, the device delivers a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33-watt fast charging.

Realme 9 (Image: Publicity/Realme)

The cameras are the highlight of the model. The 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM6 main sensor features Nona Pixel Plus technology, which combines nine pixels into one to improve brightness and reduce noise — it also features a 3x optical zoom. In the rear module, consumers find two more cameras: the first 8 megapixel ultrawide and the second 2 megapixel macro.

In software, we have the Realme UI 3.0 interface based on Android 12. Other features include: fingerprint reader with heart rate monitoring, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C port and 3 .5mm for headphones.

Realme C30 bets on the less demanding public

The Realme C30 arrives in Brazil with modest specifications, being aimed at those who do not want (or cannot) buy a more expensive model.

The IPS LCD screen measures 6.5 inches with HD+ resolution (1600×720 pixels). As an entry-level device, there is no refresh rate of 90 Hz or higher. The drop-shaped notch, positioned in the center, houses a 5 megapixel camera.

The embedded processor is the Unisoc T612 octa-core, combined with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 1 TB. The battery delivers the same capacity as the Realme 9, totaling 5,000 mAh with 10-watt fast charging.

Realme C30 (Image: Publicity/Realme)

On the back of the device, there is only a single 8-megapixel camera with artificial intelligence capabilities and support for recording videos in up to Full HD.

The new entry-level model of the Chinese still brings Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB port, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Realme UI Go Edition interface based on Android 11.

price and availability

Realme 9 is now available on Realme’s marketplaces in Americanas, Amazon and Mercado Livre. The device can be purchased in Stargaze White and Meteor Black colors for R$ 2,999.

The Realme C30, on the other hand, will only start sales in August, with a price not yet announced.

Realme 9 and C30 — data sheet