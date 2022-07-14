Realme 9 is launched in Brazil with a 108 MP camera; see price | Cell

Realme announced the launch in Brazil of Realme 9, a top-of-the-line phone with a 108 MP camera, Super AMOLED screen and a suggested price of R$2,999. The smartphone officially arrived in the country at an event held this Tuesday (12). The device is now available for purchase and stands out for its 5,000 mAh battery. The brand also took the opportunity to reveal that the basic cell phone Realme C30 will arrive in Brazil in August, but its price has not yet been announced.
According to the manufacturer, the Realme 9 is the first model in the world with the Samsung Isocell HM6 108 MP photo sensor. Among other functions, the feature has a 3x hybrid zoom, which mixes digital and optical. The triple camera set is also made up of an 8MP ultra wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera has 16 MP.
Realme 9 has a triple camera system and premium finish — Photo: Disclosure/Realme
The Realme 9’s 108 MP camera with this new sensor from Samsung is capable of increasing focus accuracy by up to nine times. In addition, the component is also able to improve light input by 123% compared to the previous version of the component, resulting in sharper images.
Realme 9 with Isocell HM6 sensor — Photo: Reproduction/Realme
The Realme 9’s screen has 6.4 inches, Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, a number lower than the 120 Hz of gamers devices, however, higher than the 30 or 60 Hz standards of basic to intermediate cell phones. The display glass has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device leaves the factory with Google’s Android 12 operating system and Realme UI 3.0 interface.
Realme 9 datasheet
- CPU: Snapdragon 680 (Octa-Core)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- RAM memory: 8 GB
- Internal memory: 128 GB
- Screen Size: 6.4 inches
- Screen resolution: FHD+ (1080 x 2400)
- Refresh rate: 90Hz
- Camera: 108 MP main + 8 MP ultra wide + 2 MP macro
- Selfie Camera: 16 MP
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Android 12 operating system
- Price: BRL 2,999
Realme C30 (price to be defined)
The Realme C30 has a Unisoc T612 processor, a 1.8 Ghz ccta-core chip, which works in conjunction with 2 GB of RAM. It also has 32 GB of storage. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, a single 8 MP camera, in addition to a 5 MP selfie camera and a 6.5-inch screen. Its compact design draws attention, measuring just 8.5 mm thick and weighing 182 grams.
Realme C30 has a soft color finish — Photo: Disclosure/Realme
The Realme C30 will be launched in blue, green and black colors. The device has a Realme UI Go Edition interface based on Android 11. It comes with a USB cable and a 10W charger, but does not have a headphone jack, according to the brand’s official website.
Realme C30 datasheet
- CPU: Unisoc T612
- GPU: ARM Mali-G57
- RAM memory: 2 GB
- Internal memory: 32GB
- Screen Size: 6.5 inches
- Main Camera: 8 MP
- Selfie Camera: 5 MP
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Android 11 operating system
- Price: undisclosed
