Renato Kayzer leaves Fortaleza and goes to an unusual club

Fortaleza, this Wednesday, 13, achieved an important feat: qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Even with the 1-0 defeat, they eliminated rival Ceará, as they won the first leg by 2-0.

The classic marked the farewell of two Leão do Pici players: Yago Pikachu and Renato Kayzer. The striker, the most expensive signing in the history of Fortaleza, left the club. Will play in a Korean Second Division club.

“It’s going on loan to a club in the Second Division of Korea. And within the transparency, the club will receive U$ 200 thousand [R$1,1 mi] therefore. Loan until the end of the year and at the end of the loan, the club has an option to buy. If the club does it, he goes to the club, otherwise, he goes back to Fortaleza, because he has another three years on his contract”, explained the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz.

Kayzer’s loan comes after repeated complaints from the striker, who was dissatisfied with being little used in the starting lineup. This generated dissatisfaction on the part of the board and the technical committee, according to the GE

Kayzer numbers in Fortaleza

Renato Kayzer arrived at the beginning of the year, after standing out with the Athletico shirt. For Fortaleza, there were 23 games, with three goals scored and two assists distributed.