‘Returning to the club of my heart’

Now it’s official! Vasco hit the return of forward Alex Teixeira, 32 years old, who was free on the market after not renewing with Besiktas, from Turkey. Revealed by the club, he arrives 12 years later with status of great reinforcement of the team for the rest of Serie B.

“Today is a very special day for me and all my family. I’m returning to the place where it all started and to the club of my heart. I’ve never hidden from anyone the affection I have for Vasco and my desire to return, so I’m very happy with this moment. It’s a dream come true. There’s no better feeling than coming home. I can’t wait to meet the fan again and play my first match. What I can guarantee is that I’ll do my best to replace Vasco in its proper place”, declared Teixeira to Vasco’s official website.

Teixeira had the endorsement of 777 Partners, likely future owner of the club’s SAF and who, although he doesn’t see him exactly with the company’s profile, understands the importance of the athlete and his connection with Cruzmaltino and its fans. The company also evaluated that the hiring will be a kind of “business card” for the holding, which should take over Vasco football between the end of July and the beginning of August.

Alex Teixeira aroused the interest of other clubs in Brazil and abroad, but he gave priority to Vasco, his team at heart and in which he always declared that he would like to return one day. Botafogo, for example, even opened conversations for the attacker, but the arrival of Cruzmaltino in the business made Alvinegro retreat. The attacker barely wanted to hear the Cruzmaltina proposal, and accepted to receive a salary compatible with the current reality of the institution.

During the entire period in which Teixeira played in foreign football, he always made a point of visiting Vasco during his vacations in Brazil.

Sold by Vasco to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2009, he played for the Ukrainian club for six seasons before moving to Jiangsu Suning. In the Chinese team he stayed for five seasons until he was hired by Besiktas in 2021.

Vasco takes the opportunity to boost partners

Vasco took advantage of the impact of the announcement of the hiring of Alex Teixeira to boost its partner program, which has been growing for three months. Through an animation, the club released a 25% coupon on the association on social media:

According to a report released by Vasco, the club gained more than 13 thousand members in the last three months and, in June, raised more than R$ 3 million with the program. Until the closing of this report, the “Gigante” already reached almost 63 thousand members.