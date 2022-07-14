Ricciardo rules out McLaren departure after signing Palou – Formula 1 News

HOW DO VERSTAPPEN ACT LIKE A TRUE FORMULA 1 CHAMPION ON BAD DAYS?

McLaren announced the hiring of defending IndyCar champion Álex Palou last Tuesday night (12), which caused a veritable avalanche of rumors in the motorsport world. Without mentioning which category the Spaniard will go to, the spotlight once again turned to Daniel Ricciardo, who is unable to perform at the expected level in the team and lives with rumors that he will be replaced.

However, the Australian driver made a point of going public indicating that he has no intention of abandoning his contract, which runs until the end of next year. Ricciardo acknowledged the difficult moment since arriving in Woking, but said he didn’t expect it to be easy and that he still believes in turning the tables.

“There have been a lot of rumors about my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear from me,” Ricciardo said on one of his social media accounts. “I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and I am not walking away from the sport. I recognize that it hasn’t been easy, but who wants ease?”, he asked.

“I’m working really hard with the team to get better and get the car back where it belongs,” he continued. “I still want this more than ever. See you at Le Castellet”, concluded the pilot.

At the age of 25, Palou debuted in IndyCar in 2020, for Dale Coyne, and transferred to Ganassi in 2021. With three wins and 549 points, he became the champion only in his second year in the category. In the current season, Álex is fifth in the standings, still without victories, but with four podiums recorded.

McLaren says it has yet to confirm the driver rosters for next season. Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi are confirmed for IndyCar, while Felix Rosenqvist has signed a flexible contract, and the team has yet to confirm whether the Swede remains in IndyCar or will compete in Formula E.

